Dragon catchers required for East Lothian adventure

DRAGONS have returned to the grounds of a country house – with people urged to help round up the beasts.

The Dragons of Drummohr project is hoping to enlist the help of the public to catch the fire-breathing creatures in an augmented reality theatre adventure in East Lothian.

Set in the grand surroundings of Drummohr House near Musselburgh, the new adventure combines the worlds of gaming and storytelling to create an immersive experience with the help of an augmented reality app.

The adventure, which runs until Sunday, October 29, sees the Dragon Protection League requiring help to catch the creatures. Using the Dragon Matrix reality app, those taking part will be tasked with assisting the Dragon Protection League in finding all of the lurking mythical beasts inside the 18th century house and grounds – aided and abetted by trolls, fairies and red herrings.

Huge light installations and sculptures will transform the forest into an unknown world, along with clues to follow and puzzles to solve in the elusive structures hidden between the trees. Adventurers can also stumble across fairy settlements, as well as goblins hiding in the cobwebbed corners of the old Drummohr mansion.

Dragon Matrix is sponsored by East Lothian Council – with last year’s event attracting more than 5,000 participants and being shortlisted in the Scottish Thistle Awards’ best cultural event or festival category.

Cllr John McMillan, East Lothian Council’s cabinet spokesperson for economic development and tourism, said: “I think it’s safe to say that this is a unique event – and what an innovative way to tap into the imagination of people of all ages.

“There’s a huge interest in fantasy, adventure and dragons through a huge variety of media including novels, TV series, movies and gaming, so I expect this event, which promises to turn this fantastic world of dragons and adventure into reality, will be hugely well attended.”

Working in partnership with Dragons of Drummohr, Vision Mechanics have connected with East Lothian schools using the Dragon Matrix universe to engage with children aged between nine and 11 years old with art, design and issues surrounding conservation and care of the environment.

Cllr McMillan added: “I’m particularly pleased that East Lothian’s primary pupils will be getting involved in such a creative way.”

Youngsters have taken part in art workshops to create a huge “dragon scarer” – a huge pole covered in flags and banners, which is part of the adventure.

A “dragon bus” will take participants from Prestongrange Museum to the site and the shuttle service will leave every five to ten minutes.

Vision Mechanics has a track record of creating structures from another world or time. The company has previously created an eight-metre Pictish puppet, Big Man Walking, as well as its 2014 Scottish woodland-set Embrace.