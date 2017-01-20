Drive in movies return to Edinburgh for Valentines Day weekend

Film lovers will be given the chance to enjoy drive in movies over the Valentines Day weekend with Itison hosting a number of films at Edinburgh Airport.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The Tom Cruise classic Top Gun will be shown on the world’s biggest mobile LED screen, right in front of the runway, along with classic rom com Pretty Woman and tearjerker, The Notebook .

Along with the action on the big screen, and planes taking off on the runway behind, film fans can feast on gourmet street food including delicious wood fired pizzas, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and karaoke.

Over 150,000 film fans have attended itison Drive-In Movie events around Scotland including itison Drive-In Movies Christmas this past December at Loch Lomond Shores which sold out within a day for 20,000 people, and itison Drive-In Movies Valentine’s 2014 at Edinburgh Airport which was attended by 15,000 film fans.

Founder of itison and creator of itison Drive-In Movies Oli Norman said: “Our aim’s always been to match iconic films with cool locations – and watching Top Gun with planes taking off in the background is just awesome. Our Christmas Drive-In at Loch Lomond Shores in December sold out for 20,000 people within a day so get your tickets fast if you feel the need for speed!”

Tickets cost £26 per car and are available exclusively at www.itison.com

Film schedule

Friday February 10:

Top Gun – 6.30pm

Top Gun – 10pm

Saturday February 11:

The Notebook – 1pm

Pretty Woman – 5.30pm

Top Gun – 10pm