Driver ‘cut free’ from car after city crash

A man was cut free from his car after smashing into a central reservation in the south west of the city.

The roof of the car appears to have came off in the crash. Picture; Rhys Richards

The incident happened on Thursday at 9.10pm on Wester Hailes Road, outside the Odeon cinema.

Police Scotland were called to the scene following reports that the driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa had been involved in an accident.

The fire and ambulance services were also in attendance.

A police spokesman confirmed the driver was cut free from his vehicle by fire crews who were forced to remove the roof of the car.

The male driver was cut free from the wreckage. Picture; Rhys Richards

He was conscious and breathing and then treated at the scene for minor injuries by paramedics.

A police spokesman said: “The driver had been travelling north to south on Wester Hailes Road. The road was closed in both directions from 9.20pm and re-opened at 11.30pm.”