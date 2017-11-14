Drones flown close to planes at Edinburgh Airport

DRONES flew close to passenger planes at Edinburgh Airport twice in three days, a report has found.

In the second of the near misses, the pilot of an Airbus A319 was landing on July 30 when a white or grey drone came within 100 metres.

The plane was at an altitude of 500 feet.

The UK Airprox Board said the drone was being flown in the vicinity of an airfield approach path “such that it was endangering other aircraft.”

On July 27, a Boeing 757 was climbing out of Edinburgh at 3,500 feet when the first officer observed a drone to the left of the aircraft at a distance of about 500 metres.

Again the board agreed that the drone was flown into conflict with the plane.