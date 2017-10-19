Drugs and cash seized during Edinburgh police raids

POLICE have seized cash in drugs during raids in the city.

Officers executed three drugs warrants at addresses in north west Edinburgh.

Specialist officers with police dogs carried out the action which resulted in drugs and cash being seized.

Reports will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the confiscation as officers continue their campaign to disrupt drug activity across Edinburgh.

The early morning raids are part of Operation Myriad.

Officers are also urging members of the public to come forward with any intelligence about drug misuse or supply in the capital.