Drugs linked to teenage student who died at Edinburgh College

The tragic death of an 18-year-old student at Edinburgh College halls of residence is being treated as drug related.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the discovery of a male teenager but are not treating his death as suspicious.

The Scottish Ambulance Service, who sent two ambulances to the scene, were called to the College at approximately 1.50am on Sunday but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called after the teenagers body was found in the halls of residence at the Milton Road campus in Joppa.

An Edinburgh College spokesperson said:

“This is incredibly sad news and all our thoughts are with our student’s family and friends.

“We’re making sure students on campus have as much support as possible and we’re working closely with Police Scotland to assist their enquiries.”

The tragic death is believed to be linked to a drug overdose.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of an 18-year-old man at Edinburgh College’s Milton Road campus.

“The man’s body was discovered around 1.40am on Sunday.

“Emergency services attended the scene, however the 18-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”