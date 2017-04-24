Drugs worth £500,000 seized in police property raids

Police in Edinburgh have charged a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the recovery of Class A and Class B drugs from within properties in the west of the city.

Officers from the CID Pro-Active Unit searched addresses in Redford Road and Oxgangs Street and recovered heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a street value of almost £500,000.

Both will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Alan O’Brien from Gayfield CID said: “Police Scotland has a zero tolerance policy towards drug related offences and we will continue to deal with any offences reported to the police using every resource at our disposal.

“Tackling the supply of drugs, and the often devastating consequences it has on our communities, is a top priority and we will continue to take action to identify those involved in drug related crime.

“The public can assist greatly in helping police tackle drug related offences and I would urge anyone with information to come forward by contacting Police Scotland on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”