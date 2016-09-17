Dunbar lifeboat rescues two kayakers in trouble near Belhaven Bay

Dunbar’s volunteer lifeboat crew came to the rescue of two kayakers in trouble near Belhaven Bay on Saturday evening, with two of the crew entering the water to aid the two women.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The alarm was raised when a member of the public spotted two women in the water struggling with their kayaks shortly after 5pm.

The inshore lifeboat the Jimmy Miff was launched and by the time the crew was on scene one woman had managed to get back on her kayak but the other was having difficulty amid the rocks not far off shore.

Two of the crew entered the water to help the women into the lifeboat. The women were then rushed in the ILB to Dunbar Harbour where they were checked over by ambulance staff.

The kayaks were also recovered and returned to the harbour.

Dunbar coxswain Gary Fairbairn said: “We want people to enjoy the water but when things go wrong it’s very important to be able to raise the alarm.

“In this case a member of the public spotted the danger and we were able to respond.

However, we urge all kayakers to prepare for every eventuality and call for help if in trouble”