Dying 15-year-old receives 33,000 letters from around the globe

A 15-year old Dutch girl who is tragically dying of brain cancer appealed to Facebook users to send her “sweet” letters and has since received a heartwarming 33,000 replies from total strangers.

She was diagnosed a year ago and following a gastrointestinal inflammation was unable to take her medication; she has since decided to terminate her treatment.

Sabine’s heartbreaking case initially caught the attention of the public when her TV-presenter brother used his position to campaign to get treatment for his sister in the US.

After travelling to Houston for promising treatment it was at this stage that Sabine suffered the gastrointestinal inflammation.

However, after the young girl’s request to Facebook she received so many cards, balloons, flowers and presents that a special and dedicated team at the Dutch postal service had to help with the organisation of all of Sabine’s deliveries.

Sabine’s family issued a heartfelt post expressing their gratitude on Facebook.

In her last blog post, Sabine posted: “I think it is time to say goodbye, thank you for everything you’ve done for me”.