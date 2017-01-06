Earthy in Canonmills robbed at knifepoint

Police are hoping to trace two knife-carrying men who stole a three-figure sum from Earthy in Canonmills

The incident happened at around 9:40pm on Thursday January 5 and a substantial figure was taken.

Members of staff were present however, no customers were at the premises during the raid.

The shop was closed today as a result of the incident but is due to reopen on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a robbery at restaurant in Canonmills around 9.40 pm on Thursday.

“Two men with knives robbed the premises of cash amounting to a three-figure sum.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and on-going.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Gayfield police station by calling 101.”