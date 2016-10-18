East Lothian police appealing following bike theft

Police in East Lothian are investigating following theft of three bikes from an address in Monktonhall Terrace, Musselburgh.

The incident happened overnight, between 6pm on Saturday, October 15 and 9am on Sunday, October 16, when the homeowner’s shed was broken in to.

Three bikes were taken from the shed, which are understood to have a collective four-figure-sum value.

Police were contacted and are now appealing for witnesses.

Police Constable Declan Hogg of Musselburgh Police Station said: “These bikes a worth a lot of money and we eager to find those responsible for the theft as soon as possible.

“Anyone who was in the Monktonhall Terrace area on the evening of Saturday, October 15, and saw anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.