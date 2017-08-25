EasyJet issues warning over Facebook ticket scam

Have your say

EasyJet has warned its customers about a new scam doing the rounds on social media.

The scam, primarily posted on Facebook, claims to offer two free flights for each customer to celebrate the budget airline’s 22nd anniversary.

The post includes an image of an easyJet boarding pass - but the airline has warned customers that no such giveaway exists and to be on their guard.

The URL behind the giveaway, EasyJetlover.us, redirects to a malware site, where scammers attempt to steal personal information from anyone who inputs their details on the site.

However, Facebook users have still been sharing the post in the past week.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “EasyJet is aware of this fake Facebook competition and can confirm this is not a genuine EasyJet ticket giveaway.

“We posted on our own Facebook page earlier this week to warn our customers about this.”