Ed Sheeran tour ‘at risk’ after singer injures arm

Singer Ed Sheeran has told fans an arm injury could affect some of his forthcoming tour dates after he was involved in a bicycle accident.

The Galway Girl singer posted a photograph of his arm in a cast on Instagram.

He told his nearly 16 million followers: “Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x.”

The news was first reported on social media by Australian radio host Smallzy.

He tweeted: “Hope what I’m hearing isn’t true. Sources in LDN @edsheeran telling me he’s been hit by a car while riding a bike.. Sending healing vibes.”

Sheeran is currently touring and his next tour date was scheduled to be a performance in Taipei on October 22.

The singer is due to perform at Hampden Park in June next year.