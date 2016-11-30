Edinburgh Airport appoints full time noise advisor

Edinburgh Airport has announced the appointment of a full time Noise Advisor and outlined plans for the creation of an independent Noise Management Board that will deliver closer working relations with the airport’s neighbouring communities.

June McClung, an associate member of the Institute of Acoustics and formerly Environmental Health Technical Officer at Falkirk Council was recruited for the role joining the airport as Environmental Noise Advisor and will lead on the airport’s management of its noise impact.

Part of the role will include handling noise complaints, reviewing noise policy, proactive liaison with communities and noise groups and the creation of an independent Noise Management Board.

June will sit on the independent Noise Management Board which seeks to ensure communities are involved, engaged and informed regarding the airport and other relevant organisations.

The NMB will seek to work collaboratively to develop improvements to noise and track keeping performance, setting and monitoring noise targets. The airport will consult in the coming weeks on its structure, governance and funding.

New software is being commissioned which will deliver greater measurement accuracy and will provide real time tracking and noise measurements for members of the public, the software will enable members of the public to identify flights in the vicinity and more accurately identify and, if necessary, report any issues they may have.

Gordon Robertson, Edinburgh Airport’s Director of Communications, said: “We are delighted to welcome June to the Edinburgh Airport team. Her expertise and experience of noise management will assist us in our continual improvement on managing and mitigating our impact on local communities.

“We have already done the preparatory work for establishing a Noise Management Board. This will form a key part of the airport’s wider engagement involving the airport, its neighbours and partners to ensure communities are involved and informed through open dialogue and clear data.

“We care deeply about our local relationships as we are local ourselves – a great number of the people who benefit from the 23,000 jobs that Edinburgh Airport supports live near the airport.

“As we continue to grow by offering greater direct international connectivity to and from Scotland we are committed to doing all we can to be transparent and collaborative with the communities impacted on the airport.”