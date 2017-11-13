Edinburgh Airport bosses toast ‘busiest ever October’

EDINBURGH Airport continues to break passenger records with new figures revealing that last month was its busiest ever October.

More than 1.2 million passengers used Edinburgh Airport in October, making it the busiest October on record for the terminal.

It’s the seventh consecutive month with over one million passengers using Scotland’s busiest airport.

A total of 1,226,109 people came through the terminal in October, an increase of 8.5% on the same month last year.

International passengers continued to surge, up 12.4% on October 2016 at 760,296.

Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport Gordon Dewar said:

“It may have been Halloween in October but passengers weren’t scared to travel, with Edinburgh Airport recording another record month and the seventh consecutive month of more than one million people coming through the terminal.

“Those are outstanding figures and once again shows the appetite that is out there for people to travel out of and into Edinburgh, especially international passengers who continue to put Edinburgh at the top of their destinations list.

“We’re working with our airline partners to expand and extend choice for passengers, whether that is a ski break or some winter sun, and we’re seeing the benefits of that already as we close in on another record year for Scotland’s busiest airport.”