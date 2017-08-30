Edinburgh Airport demands explanation after woman runs across runway

EDINBURGH Airport has demanded an airline “urgently” explain how a passenger was able to run back towards the jet she had just left.

Video showed the woman leap from a shuttle bus and sprint behind the Norwegian Air Shuttle jet in an apparent bid to recover an item left onboard.

A member of ground staff asks the woman: “Do you want to get yourself killed?”

READ MORE: Video: Woman runs across tarmac at Edinburgh airport

Edinburgh Airport today (wed) insisted the airline should take responsibility for the incident.

A spokesman said: “Embarking and disembarking from aircraft is the responsibility of the airline’s handling agents.

“We have asked them to investigate this incident as a matter of urgency.”

Asked if security would be increased after the incident, the spokesman replied: “We will look at the results of the investigation before deciding if any action is needed.”

The spokesman said how the passenger got off the shuttle bus so quickly, and whether security needed to be tightened, would be part of the investigation.

Asked if the area around the aircraft had been checked for potentially dangerous objects after the incident, he said: “The area would undergo the usual checks.”

The spokesman said it remained unclear why the woman did what she did. Asked if there was a problem with capacity at the terminal, he said airports around the world use shuttle buses.

Norwegian Air refused to comment further on the incident today.

A spokesman said yesterday: “The unanticipated actions of the passenger were dangerous and whilst these incidents are very rare, Norwegian takes them very seriously.

“The safety and security of our passengers, crew and aircraft are of paramount importance and our ground staff are currently investigating this matter further to prevent rare situations like this happening again.”

The shocking footage shows the woman, dressed in a lime green fluorescent jacket and carrying a plastic bag, run across the tarmac and underneath the aircraft’s wing towards moving vehicles and members of staff.

The unidentified woman can be seen running up to a member of staff at the front of the plane, before she starts running back to the shuttle bus.

Edinburgh airports announcement comes on the same day that it was revealed rowdy passengers on a flight to Ibiza were told off, in person, by their pilot.

The Jet2 flight was already 40 minutes late after a couple were led away by police, leading the pilot to get out of the cockpit to plead with his unruly passengers.

He said: “Now I don’t want to talk to people as if they’re naughty children, that won’t work, but what I will tell you is just for company policy, if you get drunk on this flight, we’ll divert, we’ll put you off the plane and we’ll give you the bill for the diversion.”