Edinburgh-based designer secures Christmas deal with supermarket giant

A LOCAL designer has been commissioned by Sainsburys to produce two festive gift items in the run up to Christmas.

Edinburgh-based designer and business owner Cherith Harrison, who designs and produces animal-themed homewares, gifts and stationery can now add Sainsburys to her ever-growing client list.

After spotting her illustrative designs of iconic wildlife at a trade show in London earlier this year, Sainsburys commissioned Cherith to design two festive shortbread tins to be sold in the gift section of the store in the run up to Christmas.

Cherith said, “Keen to continue to the Scottish wildlife theme from previous tins they had done, we agreed that a stag and highland cow illustration would be the perfect animals to feature on the tins. Time was of the essence to get the tins printed in time for hitting the stores nationwide for October time, but fortunately they were pleased with my initial sketches, and so only a few minor amends were made before sending artwork off to print.”

On discovering that the gift tins weren’t available to buy in her home town of Peebles’ branch, one of Cherith friends (also from Peebles) began a friendly Facebook campaign asking Sainsburys to make the tins available in the designer’s hometown, so that friends and family could purchase the eye-catching tins. Sainsburys have since responded saying they will make sure the small branch has the tins in-store next week.

The festive tins will be available from most Sainsburys stores nationwide and on their website.

Similar stag and highland cow designs can be found on a variety of gifts on Cherith’s website.

