Edinburgh is officially the city with the most amount of green space in the UK according to a recent study.

The Capital has 49.2% green space with Glasgow finishing second with only 32% green space.

Esri UK analysed Landsat 8 satellite images from for the 10 cities with the largest populations since SPring 2016 and found that when it came to green space, energy was top of the ten largest areas.