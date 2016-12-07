Edinburgh bouncer admits assault on Jason Cummings

A bouncer at an Edinburgh nightclub has been ordered to perform 90 hours of unpaid work within six months after admitting to assaulting Hibs striker, Jason Cummings.

The incident happened as Jason Cummings celebrated his club’s victory over Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final.

Harris Zahid of Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh, pled guilty at the Sheriff Court after admitting to placing his arm around 21-year old Cummings’ neck, biting him on the head and pushing him on the body to his injury.

The 22-year-old attacked Cummings in the Shanghai Club in George Street in the early hours of May 22 this year.