Edinburgh-bound Ryanair flight makes emergency landing

A RYANAIR flight bound for Edinburgh was forced to turn back and land in Tenerife yesterday following an emergency.

Flight FR6622 from Tenerife to Edinburgh was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger suffered a suspected heart attack.

The Ryanair flight was scheduled to arrive in Scotland at 11:40pm but landed at Tenerife North Airport after turning back.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “This flight from Tenerife South to Edinburgh diverted to Tenerife North shortly after take-off after a customer became ill onboard.

“The aircraft landed normally and the customer disembarked and was met by medics, before the flight continued to Edinburgh.

“Ryanair apologised to affected customers for this short delay to their journey.”

The condition of the passenger is not yet known.