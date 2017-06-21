Edinburgh braced for torrential rain and thunder storms

HEAVY rain and lightning threatens potential flooding and power cuts across southern Scotland today, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warning is in force until 2am tomorrow for the Lothians, the Borders and eastern Dumfries and Galloway, and for England and Wales as far south as the Midlands. Flood alerts - meaning “flooding is possible, be prepared” - have also been issued for much of southern Scotland by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

A Met Office spokeswoman said today: “Further spells of rain, heavy and thundery at times, will affect parts of southern Scotland and northern England through the rest of Wednesday and into early Thursday.

“There is a risk of more severe thunderstorms breaking out over parts of the Midlands, northern England and north Wales from late Wednesday afternoon onwards into Wednesday night, leading to torrential downpours, frequent lightning, very large hail and strong gusts of wind.

“This could result in some disruption, more likely from late Wednesday afternoon, which may include sudden localised flooding of transport routes, homes and businesses.

“Frequent lightning in association with the heaviest rain may also temporarily disrupt power supplies, whilst damage from large hail could occur on a very localised scale.

“However, many places will likely miss the worst of the storms and see little or no impact.”

A Sepa spokesman said for the Lothians, Borders and Dumfries and Galloway: “Heavy showers are likely to affect the area during Wednesday morning and again on Wednesday evening.

“These could cause some localised surface water flooding issues, particularly if the heaviest rain falls in urban areas and on impermeable surfaces.

“Disruption to travel and flooding of properties is possible.

“Ponding and standing water may occur in low-lying areas.

“There is also a risk of flooding from small watercourses and fast responding rivers.”