Edinburgh burger restaurant named as finalist in UK-wide competition

An Edinburgh-based burger outlet has been named as one of six finalist in Britain’s Best Burger competition.

Burgers and Beers, situated on the city’s iconic Royal Mile, is best known for its gourmet burgers, innovative recipes, slow-cooked meats and quality local meats.

The bar & grill will be up against Burger Brothers in Brighton, Newcastle’s Jam Jar, in The Grazing Shed in Cardiff, Torquay’s MEAT59, and Annie’s Burger Shack in Nottingham, to compete for a Grand Prize of £10,000 worth of PR support to let the world know they serve Britain’s Best Burger.

Chris Skene, assistant general manager and marketing lead at Burgers and Beers, said: “To be named Scotland’s best burger is a real testament to the great team here at Burgers and Beers.

“We’re humbled to be awarded such recognition, and with our ethos of sourcing the freshest local ingredients and cooking them to perfection, we’re aiming to finish the job and become Britain’s Best Burger.”

The winner will be announced on 30 August 2016.