The City Bypass was closed west bound after a Transit van rolled in a crash.

The accident happened at 15:30 between Hermiston Junction and Gogar Roundabout.

One lane was opened just after 16:00 but was closed again later for emergency services to recover the van.

Two people in the van managed to get out without major injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY