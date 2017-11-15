Edinburgh Chihuahua Cafe opening date revealed

Dog lovers rejoice! A Chihuahua Cafe is to open in the Capital.

The Edinburgh Chihuahua Cafe will open on Frederick Street on December 1, six months after it started offering pop-up options in the Capital.

Tanya Salitura is opening the venue in Edinburgh after being inspired by her visits to pet cafés in Japan - which feature animals such as owls and hedgehogs.

And speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News she stated that there was a gap in the market for a dog café because people in big cities often want to spend time with animals but don’t have space for them in their flats

Edinburgh Chihuahua Cafe will work in a similar way to Scotland’s popular cat cafes, with 8 dogs in the cafe.

She said: “We have been doing our pop-up events since June to socialise our dogs and let the public start meeting them ahead of the grand opening,” Tanya says.

“This means we already have some loyal fans, which is wonderful and has definitely inspired small business tweaks, such as a loyalty card.

“Our customers are really important to us and we have even had a tasting session to help decide our final menu.”