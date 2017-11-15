Edinburgh Christmas market named ‘second best in UK’ by Vogue

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market has been named as the second best in the UK by fashion magazine, Vogue.

On a list which included Manchester, Leeds, London and many other locations, the Scottish Capital was named as the magazine’s second favourite.

the articlde read: “One of the most festive cities, the Scottish capital boasts two markets well worthy of a yuletide visit - the Christmas Market in East Princes Street Gardens, full of traditional stalls and culinary delights set out in the heart of the city, and the West George Street Market, which showcases local food, drink and arts and craft from the country.”

Despite the praise for the Edinburgh Christmas Market, the magazine named Bath as their favourite location.

No other Scottish city was named in the top 8.