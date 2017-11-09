Edinburgh cinema to unveil new 4DX screen

Cineworld will unveil a fully immersive 4DX screen on Wednesday 13th December at their Fountain Park cinema.

The new screen will add to the IMAX screen and 11 other screens already in the cinema.

The Cineworld 4DX screen in Edinburgh will offer customers the opportunity to see the latest movies from high-tech motion seats as well as offering special effects such as wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water and scents.

4DX is considered to be one of the biggest innovations in cinematic technology.

Lindsay Cook, Cineworld Edinburgh General Manager, said: “We’re really excited to introduce cinema goers to our new 4DX screen on the 13th December. There’s nothing like it and it can only be experienced in the UK at Cineworld.

“There’s a fantastic line-up of movies coming up such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and sequel to family favourite, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which have been perfectly adapted to suit 4DX. We cannot wait to see customers’ reactions when they try out the completely immersive experience!”