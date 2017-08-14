Edinburgh Coffee Festival returns in October

THOUSANDS of coffee fans will to flock to the Capital as the Edinburgh Coffee Festival moves to a larger venue this year.

Around 3000 coffee lovers are expected to attend the Corn Exchange event, which will offer 40 speciality coffee and tea exhibitors as well as coffee cocktails, food and cake.

Edinburgh is one of the top three cities in the UK outside of London for speciality coffee.

Pru Whitwell, blogger for Scotland Coffee Lovers , said: “While big companies like McDonalds and Greggs have run ads that take a swipe at ‘hipster coffee shops’, not only are people turning toward better coffee, from independent coffee shops, increasingly customers are also choosing to eat better food. It’s a complete package.”

The festival, which takes place on October 14, will include demonstrations and talks on tasting, technical coffee and tea skills, social responsibility, and to how to set up a coffee shop.

Stalls by local roasters and coffee shops, cake and doughnut makers, hot and cold street food and sellers of brewing equipment

There will also be a half-day ‘Introduction to coffee’ course where home brewers and people starting their coffee career will learn about the science of roasting, sensory and barista skills.

The festival will also support Edinburgh-based organisation Mercy Corps.