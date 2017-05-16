Edinburgh college students told to attend class despite strike

EDINBURGH College students are being told to attend classes today and tomorrow despite a lecturers strike.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union is holding national strike action at colleges across the country amid a long-running pay dispute.

Scottish Government ministers are soon expected to intervene in a bid to end the row, with education secretary John Swinney to make an announcement to the Scottish Parliament.

In a statement on the Edinburgh College website, principal Annette Bruton said: “All campuses will remain open to students and staff. Staff not taking part in the strike will come to work as normal.

“College facilities will be open and available to students, including the libraries, IT services and food courts.”