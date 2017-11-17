Edinburgh could finally be getting a Harry Potter bar

A magical Harry Potter-themed bar could be on its way to the Capital.

The Pop Up Geeks, known for setting up temporary themed bars across Edinburgh, are focusing on their next project - a bar featuring drinks inspired by JK Rowling’s masterpiece.

The company’s social media accounts have teased Hogwarts fans with pictures of staff concocting butter beer for the ‘Perilous Potions’ venue.

READ MORE: Harry Potter exhibition showcases magical items in Edinburgh

Organisers are remaining tight-lipped on details and have not revealed where and when the magical bar will be opening.

A post on Twitter by the company said: “Something’s bubbling in our cauldron...

“We’re back with Stewarts today brewing up some magic in the Craft Beer Kitchen for #PerilousPotions”

READ MORE: 20 Harry Potter Edinburgh facts on anniversary of first publication

The Capital has a strong relationship with the magical Harry Potter world. As well as JK Rowling penning some of her famous novels in the city where she still lives, it is thought the author condured up some of her characters’ names form gravestones in Greyfriars Kirkyard - while Victoria Street is believed to have inspired the magical Diagon Alley shop.

READ MORE: Muggles can buy Harry Potter advent calendar for £12

The Pop Up Geeks recently set up a Stranger Things-themed bar called ‘The Upside Down’ as well as a Game of Thrones bar called ‘Blood and Wine’.