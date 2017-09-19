Edinburgh Council may ‘make changes to school catchment areas’

Edinburgh Council has said it may have to make changes to school catchment areas in a bid to cope with the soaring number of people coming to the Capital according to reports.

The city’s population has risen by 12% since 2006 and currently sits at 507,000.

However, as a result of Edinburgh having one of the fastest rising populations in the UK, some changes may need to be made to school catchment areas so that they can cope with growing demand.

The booming population is putting strain on some class sizes according to the latest data.

Economy Convenor Councillor Gavin Barrie of the SNP told Forth One that the council would take a careful look at what changes may be needed, including a look at catchment areas.

He told the Edinburgh radio station: “There’s a sensible decision to be had. It can be done, but it’s going to be controversial and needs to be very carefully handled.”

He added that that all will be done to make sure both students and parents are looked after and considered before any changes are made but that all aspects were being considered.

Speaking on the overall population growth Gavin Barrie, Convener of the Economy Committee, said: “Yet again, the facts and figures in this popular annual document demonstrate that the city has much to be positive about. It shows that Edinburgh is a vibrant capital city with a diverse economy, an increasing population and strong investment potential.

“Our visitor numbers continue to rise and we even have a higher number of Michelin awarded restaurants than any other major UK city.

“Our education and green credentials remain strong as the percentage of the Edinburgh workforce with a degree level qualification or equivalent is still 55% and we continue to have almost half of all the green flag parks in Scotland. Our recycling rates continue to improve and were higher in 2015 than any other major Scottish city.

