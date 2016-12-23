Edinburgh Council official knocked down by taxi

A City council official is being treated in hospital after being knocked down by a taxi outside council offices.

The man, in his 30s, was returning to work when he was hit by a Cazza’s cab at 14.20 in East Market Street.

Police Scotland confirm he regained consciousness and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The man is being treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.