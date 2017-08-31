Edinburgh councillors unanimously reject Royal High School hotel plans

A packed public gallery cheered as councillors unanimously rejected revised plans for a luxury hotel on the old Royal High School on Calton Hill.

A scaled-back bid to build a 6 star hotel on the historic site was put in front of the city council’s sub development committee today.

But after hours of presentations from the community, ward representatives, heritage bodies and the developers, councillors took minutes to refuse the application on grounds of the damage it would do to the city’s heritage.

Green councillor for city centre Claire Miller welcomed today’s planning decision to turn down the application.

Speaking at the hearing Cllr Miller said: “I’m delighted that planning committee listened to the overwhelming evidence from our own officers, external experts and public opinion and rejected the proposal. Perhaps, if the developer’s vision for the site had highlighted and showcased the wonderful architecture, preserved the heritage, and brought benefits to the neighbourhood then residents might have been supportive. However I don’t think these proposals are for a boutique hotel any more. If you need to build extensions to create over 100 bedrooms, then the buildings on the site just aren’t suitable for the hotel you’re trying to create.

“One of Edinburgh’s landmark buildings deserves better.”

Reacting to today’s decision chairman of developer Urbanist Hotels David Orr said: “We are naturally disappointed although not especially surprised that Councillors have taken the decision not to approve our proposals.

“It is especially disappointing and worrying that this decision was made amidst a backdrop of wilful misrepresentation and misleading campaigning by Edinburgh World Heritage and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

“Despite this concerted and very public campaign against our proposals, we will continue to fulfil our contractual obligation with the Council to revive a building which has been allowed to slip into a state of disrepair and neglect for more than 50 years.”