Edinburgh-created Walnut Whip goes nut free

It was launched more than a century ago by an historic Scottish confectionary firm and is now an iconic nutty treat, loved by sweet-toothed Brits.

But now, a nut-free version of the Walnut Whip, which was the brainchild of Duncan’s of Edinburgh in 1910, is to be created by owner Nestle.

Nestle said that the decision to remove the eponymous nut was to give customers more choice, but the news comes as the price of walnuts rocketed by 20 per cent over the past year due to a weakening pound, higher transport costs and a poor crop of the product in Chile.

READ MORE: Andrew O’Hagan: Britain “smashed” by Brexit and Scotland under threat

The move, which will see the sweet treat, traditionally topped with a whole walnut, relaunched with added vanilla, caramel and mint varieties, has angered some chocolate lovers.

Many were unhappy that the confectioner had tinkered with one of its oldest brands, which will now be simply called “Whip”.

Consumer expert Harry Wallop tweeted: “It’s worse than Trump. Even if you don’t like walnuts, a walnut whip clearly has to have a walnut. Or otherwise we all might as well give up.”

READ MORE: Brattisani’s: An Edinburgh institution

Hannah Muirhead agreed, writing: “Never really been a walnut girl but I feel removing them from the walnut whip truly is the beginning of the end for society as we know it.”

Food writer Debora Robertson added: “They’ve taken the walnut off the top of the walnut whip so now it’s just a whip and I don’t know who we are anymore.”

Nestle, which claims one Walnut Whip is eaten every two seconds in the UK, was quick to reassure fans that the original Walnut Whip is not being removed from sale.

A spokesman said: “Walnut Whip remains on sale alongside our new vanilla, caramel and mint versions that represent an expansion of the range.

“This means there is something for consumers wanting to try something new as well as for long standing fans of our century-old walnut product.”

Some sweet-toothed Twitter users welcomed the move. One, using the handle Big Steve, wrote: “For 40 years I’ve picked off the walnut & thrown it away! At long last a decent choice made.”

Walnut Whip was launched in 1910 by Duncan’s of Edinburgh and is one of Nestle’s oldest brands.

The firm was founded by Mary Duncan, who along with her son William, started out with a cake business in Dundee in 1861. In 1884, the company moved to the High Street in Edinburgh, and began to manufacture chocolate confectionery.

Alison Clinton, a brand manager at Nestle, said: “We are very excited to bring these new additions to Walnut Whip. These new products will offer consumers more choice enabling them to share their favourite products with their family and friends.”