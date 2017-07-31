Edinburgh crime levels revealed beat by beat

New figures obtained by the Edinburgh Evening News have revealed that crime has dropped across the Capital in the past five years.

Police Scotland’s official beat by beat statistics show that the number of reported offences in Edinburgh is at its lowest since 2012.

As you can see from our Big Picture crime map, the worst hit area of Edinburgh is the city centre, with Southside/Newington, Leith and Craigmillar/Portobello filling the next three spots.

