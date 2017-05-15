Edinburgh dads share stories for photo campaign

DADS across the Capital have been speaking out about what fatherhood means to them as part of a special celebration to get men talking more freely about family life.

The ‘Being Dad’ photo campaign has been launched by Thomas Lynch, of Dads Rock, to mark the playgroup organisation’s fifth anniversary.

Fathers, grandfathers and male carers were called to submit a picture of themselves with their children alongside a 160-word blurb detailing the joys – and struggles – of being a dad. Thomas, 43, said they had already had a great response from dads happy to share their tales of fatherhood with the Capital.

He said: “It’s been really nice – I’ve been really surprised by how much thought and time people have put into their images and words to talk about what it means to them.

“They are saying a lot of what mums would say but in a dad way. They are talking about love and caring but they are doing it in a very male way.

“It’s really good to see men talking about that [love] and using those words.”

Thomas set up Dads Rock with David Marshall as a way to give dads the chance to bond with their children while meeting other fathers and giving mums a break.

Among those who have lent their voice to the campaign is music mogul and former Simple Minds manager Bruce Findlay, who submitted a picture of himself posing with his 13-year-old grandson Felix.

In his post, he wrote: “Grandchildren are so special and Felix is my first. He is a cool dude who plays the guitar, likes rugby, basketball, surfing, animals (big time) and has been involved in a number of charity fundraising events.

“All my grandkids have a great sense of humour and are fun to be with.”

The collection of photos will go on display at the Scottish Parliament at the end of this month in a bid to share the dads’ experiences with MSPs and members of the public more widely.

Thomas added: “We are just trying to give dads a space to say this is who I am and this is what I think.

“I think some dads are more comfortable to do that than others so it’s been really good to see people taking the time to think about it.”

Dad-of-three Sydney Eneremadu described fatherhood as “the highest level of man’s personal development”.

He wrote: “After having a stroke in 2013 and recovered from it, being a dad and seeing my kids around me is one of the things that keeps me moving.

“In my culture being a father means taking responsibility for your kids and doing the best you can so that your kids have the opportunity to be the best they can be.

“As a father of three kids working from home and adding a house flip into my routine is frustrating and stressful.

“In defence of my crazy schedule, I can honestly state that I’m really enjoying my kids – the reward I get far outweighs the cost.

“When I hear, ‘I love you dad’ then nothing else really matters.”

