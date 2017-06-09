Edinburgh Decides: General Election results as they come

With Edinburgh having gone to the polls, we give you the latest updates and results as they come in on a historic night for the Capital.

)3:31: More on that East East result with Tommy Sheppard relected.

03:25: Tommy Sheppard: “The story of tonight is that the SNP has won and the Conservative Party has lost.”

03:23: RESULT: Tommy Sheppard re-elected SNP MP for Edinburgh East with a majority 3425

03:21: RESULT: Labour gain East Lothian from SNP

03:11: You can follow updates from across Scotland in our Live Blog: General Election 2017 giving all the results from across Scotland and the UK as a whole.

Midlothian Constituency General Election Count

03:09: Some turnout stats from the Capital. Edinburgh South turnout was 74.22 per cent - it was 74.9 per cent in 2015. Turnout in Edinburgh East was 66.2 per cent - down from 70.1 per cent in 2015

03:01: In case you missed it, Labour has gained Midlothian from the SNP with a majority of 885 votes. Danielle Rowley came out on top with 16,458 votes (36.4 per cent), beating the SNP’s Owen Thompson into second with place with 15,573 votes (34.4 per cent).

03:00: A flurry of declarations are expected from the Capital with Midlothian already called and the East Lothian count expected in the next few minutes. Here’s a look at the expected announcement times