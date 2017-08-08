Edinburgh exam results show improvement across the board

Thousands of pupils across Edinburgh received their exam results today, with early indications showing improvements from the previous term.

The early indications for schools and pupils in the Capital are positive with candidates once again improving on the performance in several areas from the previous year.

A total of 40,141 awards were certificated for 7,965 candidatesin over 83 subjects ranging from Accounting to Urdu, with high attainment by pupils especially in S5 and S6.

According to early data, 44% of the S4 roll achieved 5 qualifications at National 5 level, an increase of 1 percentage point from last year, and an increase of 6 percentage points since the first National 5 examinations in 2014.

38% of S5 achieved 3 or more Highers – a 1 percentage point improvement on last year and a 7 percentage point improvement since 2012.

19% were awarded 5 or more Highers – a 1 percentage point improvement on last year.

By the end of S6, 47% achieved 3 or more Highers – a 1 percentage point increase on last year.

At the conclusion of S6, 33% gained 5 or more Highers – a 1 percentage point increase from the results in 2016.

The positive results for the city were welcomed by the Council.

Councillor Ian Perry, Education Convener for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “Early indications from the SQA exam results show that 2017 has been another really positive year for our pupils with improvements in several key areas. It’s a real achievement to have not only sustained but built on the successes of previous years.

“By the end of S4, 44% of our pupils have achieved 5 qualifications at National 5 which is up from last year and a 6 percentage point improvement since the exams were first introduced in 2014.

“I want to congratulate all our teaching staff on their commitment to delivering learning experiences of the highest standards. Our pupils should be very proud of themselves too and are to be congratulated on their hard work and successes over the past year. And let’s not forget parents who have supported their children during this difficult time.

17-year-old Calum Arnott achieved 7 As in his Highers.

The Liberton High School pupil said: “It was quite difficult during the exam period taking the seven subjects especially as one of them was ‘crash’ Physics but the teachers at Liberton were really supportive. I’m taking five Advanced Highers next year and hoping to do engineering at University.”