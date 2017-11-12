Edinburgh falls silent in Remembrance

Silence fell over the city in remembrance of servicemen and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of their country.

Hundreds gathered at services across the city and marked two minute’s silence at 11am to honour those who have fought, and died in conflicts throughout history.

Representatives of the SRU, members of the Armed Forces and fans observed a minute's silence at Murrayfield Stadium. Pic credit: SNS Group/SRU Bill Murray.

Edinburgh’s Remembrance Sunday, the 99th anniversary of the end of World War One, was led by Nicola Sturgeon where more than 100 wreaths were laid outside the city chambers.

After the sounding of the Last Post, Binyon’s Lines were read out by Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, the President of Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland.

And ahead of the Autumn test match against Samoa yesterday, representatives of the Scottish Rugby Union, members of the Armed Forces and fans observed a minute’s silence at Murrayfield Stadium before the national anthems.