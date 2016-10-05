Edinburgh farmer given national award

Jim Bone, a local poultry farmer from Balerno, has won a national award at the Co-op’s inaugural Farming Conference which took place in Manchester.

Mr Bone of Beechgrove Farm was crowned “Poultry Farmer of the Year 2016” and was awarded his trophy by Chris Boardman, MBE and Ciara Gorst, the Co-op’s senior agricultural manager.

Mrs Gorst, said: “We’re delighted to present Jim with this trophy. He manages one of the most consistent poultry farms in Scotland and has played an incredibly active role in the community, offering student vets the opportunity to gain vital experience at his farm and also visiting local schools to educate youngsters about poultry livestock. He embodies the Co-op’s values and is a very worthy winner.”

Mr Bone, who is farm manager for the Co-op supplier, Two Sisters Food Group, has been growing chickens on the outskirts of Edinburgh for over 20 years and now farms 150,000 birds.

Last month, the Co-op extended its commitment to back UK farmers by announcing that it will switch all of its fresh bacon and lamb to 100% British from May 2017.