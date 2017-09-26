Edinburgh flight makes emergency landing

Have your say

A flight heading for Edinburgh had to make an emergency landing due to a medical incident.

The Ryaniar flight was coming from Malta International Airport when it was diverted to East Midlands Airport after a passenger fell ill on board.

It left Luqa on Sunday at 1.35pm, 50 minutes after it was scheduled to take off and as due to arrive in the Captial at 3.45pm.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Malta to Edinburgh diverted to East Midlands after a customer became ill on board.

“The aircraft landed normally and the customer disembarked to receive medical assistance, before the aircraft continued to Edinburgh. Ryanair apologised to customers affected by this short delay.”