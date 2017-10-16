Edinburgh flights cancelled as Scotland braces for Ophelia

Have your say

Flights have been cancelled and travel warnings have been issued in Edinburgh as Storm Ophelia approaches.

Aer Lingus flights from Edinburgh to Dublin have been cancelled as were Flybe departures to Belfast from Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Loganair passengers booked on some west-coast routes have been offered free flight changes, including those on flights from Glasgow to Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown and Tiree.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: “Due to the weather, the only disruption we are currently experiencing is to our Irish flights.

“Aer Lingus have cancelled the rest of their flights for Monday, Ryanair, EasyJet and FlyBe are also experiencing some cancellations.

“We would advise passengers flying to Ireland to check with their airline in advance of coming to the airport.

“All other flights are currently operating as normal to and from Edinburgh Airport.”

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “Weather forecasts indicate that high winds and rain will impact the west of Scotland from Monday afternoon through to Tuesday lunchtime.

“The possibility of weather disruption to our flights is increased and we’re therefore offering customers booked to travel on certain routes on Monday and Tuesday the opportunity to voluntarily rearrange their travel without charge.”

The Met Office has issued weather warnings over the tail end of the ex-hurricane.

Amber “be prepared” weather warnings covering Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde warn of “potential for injuries and danger to life” from flying debris and high waves as wind gusts up to 80mph are expected.

A yellow “be aware” warning is in place for Central, Tayside, Fife, the Highlands and Western Isles.