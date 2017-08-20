Edinburgh gym teacher charged with sexual offence against teen

A GYM teacher has been charged with a sexual offence against a teenage boy.

Edinburgh P.E. teacher Anne Jackson, 25, was initially suspended from the Edinburgh school she taught at. Her teaching contract has since come to an end.

The claims centre on a youngster she taught in a separate educational facility to her school in the capital last year.

Miss Jackson has denied all wrongdoing and there is no suggestion of inappropriate behaviour with pupils at the school where she worked.

Detectives, who quizzed both Miss Jackson and the boy, have passed a report to the Procurator Fiscal. She has been charged with a sexual offence involving a child.

The Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed a report is under “consideration at the moment”.

Police Scotland confirmed the teacher has been charged.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh charged a 25-year-old woman in connection with a sexual offence involving a child in May 2017 and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Edinburgh City Council said that it would be “inappropriate to comment on personnel issues”.

Miss Jackson is listed as staying at her parents’ address in Colinton, Edinburgh.

A source close to the case said suspicions were raised after it was discovered the youngster owned a mobile phone which had allegedly been provided by Miss Jackson.

The source said: “Everybody involved in teaching these days knows you cannot afford to be seen or even thought to be getting close to an individual pupil.

“Rumours - even false ones - have the potential to permanently damage a professional career so you have to be so very careful about how you conduct yourself.

“There were suspicions in this case, which sparked the investigation.

“Whatever happens next, it has already been a very difficult time for those involved.”

Scotland has been rocked by a number of scandals involving teachers recently, most notably that of Isabelle Graham.

The former French teacher resigned from her job at Whitburn Academy, West Lothian, after allegations emerged she spent the night with a 17-year-old pupil in a hotel on his prom night. She was subsequently struck off.

Last year, Edinburgh Council sacked care worker Kasia Koziara after she had an affair with a teenage girl she was looking after.

The mum-of-one - who began the relationship when the youngster was 15 - posted pictures of them together on social media, posing with an engagement ring.