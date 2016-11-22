Edinburgh hotels sweep up in national hotel awards

Edinburgh hotels have left their mark on the The Trivago awards, which analyse over 175 million aggregated hotel reviews to determine the best-rated hotels in regions across the UK.

The Rutland was named best four star hotel with Edinburgh’s The Chester Residence also winning the best hotel in the and five star category. The Chester Residence in Edinburgh, which was first in Scotland and second in the UK in last year’s awards, also won the award for the best guest rooms.

The Knight Residence by Mansley Serviced Apartments in Edinburgh also won an award scooping the best accommodation for service in Scotland, with the highest score across all hotels in the UK.

As well as hotels across the Capital winning awards for overall hotels and service, the Radisson Blu Hotel also won the Best Breakfast award.