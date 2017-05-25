Edinburgh hotter than the Canary Islands this weekend

SKYROCKETING temperatures in the capital are set to make Edinburgh warmer than Cape Town and Lanzarote over the bank holiday weekend, as Scotland prepares for its hottest May temperatures in five years.

The city was bathed in warm sunshine as the mercury soared to as much as 23C, with predictions it could rise to as high as 31C across the country.

And with temperatures expected to remain high heading into the weekend, beer gardens are expected to be packed as revellers bask in the balmy weather.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “We could see temperatures go as high as 25C or 26C on Friday, perfect for the weekend just coming in.”

“Temperatures should remain warm across the marathon weekend, but there is a chance of a few sporadic downpours on Saturday afternoon.

“It will be bright and sunny across the rest of the bank holiday weekend, although we can expect it to get cooler on Sunday and Monday.”