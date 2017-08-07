Edinburgh institution offers free £10,000 wedding

LOVED-UP couples are being given the chance to celebrate their dream wedding at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd).

Brides and grooms will have the chance to grab a fully-catered wedding worth £10,000 at one of Edinburgh’s most spectacular venues.

A competition is being launched from the venue which covers everything from catering to ivites.

The group is also offering winners a wedding co-ordinator who will be on hand to help plan the perfect day.

Moira Walker, Marketing Manager at RCSEd Commercial Enterprises, said: “It all comes down to making their big day as personal as possible.

“The perfect venue is only the beginning when planning your wedding and we want to help couples add the little things which turn our beautiful halls into spaces that hold real meaning to them.

“One of the biggest stresses for couples is financing their perfect day, so we’re delighted to be able to play a part in a celebration that will be every bit as special and that bit more relaxed.”

The bid is also being backed by Scottish Wedding Directory, who are behind the competition.