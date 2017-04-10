Edinburgh International Magic Festival schedule announced

SECRETS of some of the Capital’s most historic buildings will be revealed through the art of magic this summer.

Thousands of visitors will have the chance to learn about the history of Lauriston Castle, and for the first time, Riddle’s Court and the Writer’s Museum during the annual “Secret Room” performance.

The attraction is part of this year’s Edinburgh International Magic Festival which is now in its eighth year and offers intriguing shows for all ages.

Organisers are celebrating the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology 2017 and have partnered with Scottish Historic Buildings Trust, Edinburgh Museums and Galleries and Edinburgh World Heritage for the event.

The Secret Room tours have sold out for the past four-years and as well as Lauriston Castle, organisers have made the decision to include two new venues as part of this year’s theme.

Magicians will take groups of secret-seekers on a journey through the buildings as they animate the dark past and unsolved mysteries with captivating magic.

Kevin Quantum, renowned stage magician said: “I’m delighted to see more Scottish performers than ever before on the line-up for 2017, many of whom, in the Secret Room performance, are creating new work inspired by Edinburgh, her history and past residents and celebrating the year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“From overseas I’m hugely excited to announce the arrival of Chilean Juan Esteban Varela.

“Magicians have a real talent for problem solving, making the impossible possible.

“Magic is fundamentally a visual art form but Juan’s “magic show in the dark” is truly ground-breaking, allowing us to reach an audience who have never experienced magic before, it’s really heart-warming.”

Another new attraction being introduced at this year’s Magic Fest is ‘From the Dark’ that will take place at the Assembly Roxy.

Magician Juan Esteban Varela invites the curious audiences to experience illusions and the feeling of astonishment while blindfolded in darkness.Guests will be subjected to sensory-stimulation to activate their imagination according to organisers.

The show was originally designed for the blind, but after ten years of research, it has been adapted for a sighted and both non-sighted audience.

For the kids, there will also be magic workshops for those who believe they are potential young wizards and a star studded performance from internationally acclaimed Paul Wilson among other magicians.

The conjurer, the star of BBC’s “Real Hustle”, will deliver an hour of suspense, mystery and surprise at Summerhall.

The Edinburgh International Magic Festival was founded by Kevin and Svetlana McMahon and has seen 46,000 visitors since its debut in 2010.

The festival takes place from June 30 - July 8.