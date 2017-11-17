Edinburgh is finally getting a Harry Potter-themed bar

Have your say

A magical Harry Potter-themed bar is on its way to the Capital.

The Pop Up Geeks, known for setting up temporary themed bars across Edinburgh, are focusing on their next project - a bar featuring drinks inspired by JK Rowling’s masterpiece.

The ‘Perilous Potions’ bar will allow wizards to magic up their own cocktails and impress their muggle freinds with their creations.

The bar is set to open at a secret location early next year.

The company’s social media accounts have teased Hogwarts fans with pictures of staff concocting butter beer for the Perilous Potions venue.

Organisers are remaining tight-lipped on details as they conjure up the new bar.

A post on Twitter by the company said: “Something’s bubbling in our cauldron...

“We’re back with Stewarts today brewing up some magic in the Craft Beer Kitchen for #PerilousPotions”

Linden Wilkinson from The Pop Up Geeks said: “Perilous Potions will be our most interactive experience bar to date, with guests able to conjure their own cocktails at their table in a potions class setting.

“Simply select your potion from the menu and you will receive a tray of ingredients and a set of instructions.

“Each potion has its own magical effect and the end result will depend entirely on your wizarding ability, however we can guarantee it will always be delicious.”

The company will be updating Potter fans on its social media channels.

Organisers are also putting together plans for other themed bars including Rick & Morty and Peaky Blinders.

The Capital has a strong relationship with the magical Harry Potter world. As well as JK Rowling penning some of her famous novels in the city where she still lives, it is thought the author condured up some of her characters’ names form gravestones in Greyfriars Kirkyard - while Victoria Street is believed to have inspired the magical Diagon Alley shop.

The Pop Up Geeks recently set up a Stranger Things-themed bar called ‘The Upside Down’ as well as a Game of Thrones bar called ‘Blood and Wine’.