Edinburgh-Isle of Man flights to be re-introduced

Loganair has announced plans to re-introduce services between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man.

The new service will offer four flights each week throughout the summer on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Two of the flight schedules offered will continue into the winter season from £54.99 under a franchise agreement with Flybe.

The new Edinburgh-Isle of Man service follows the recent closure of Manx-based ticket provider Citywing, reducing connections between the Isle of Man and Scotland.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to the Isle of Man after an absence of nearly four years.

“Our new Edinburgh service will provide much-needed weekend flights between Scotland and the island.”

“Lead-in prices will start at just £54.99 and we’ll be offering up to 90% of our seats for under £100 one way - distinctly more affordable for customers travelling to the Isle of Man than from any other airport in Scotland.”

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief executive said: “This is a really smart move by Loganair and I have every confidence that it will prove to be a popular service for holiday and business travellers between Scotland and the Isle of Man.”