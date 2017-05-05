Edinburgh Local Elections latest: Lib Dems claim 2 seats in Almond

LIBERAL Democrats were cock-a-hoop as the first result from the council elections gave them two seats in Almond ward.

Brother and sister Kevin Lang and Louise Young were both elected, along with Tory Graham Hutchison and the SNP’s Norrie Work.

The Lib Dems hailed the result as a positive sign following their near wipe-out at the elections five years ago and also an encouraging indicator of support for the general election in their target seat of Edinburgh West.

Turn-out was 56.3 per cent.

Louise Young said: “I’m absolutely elated and honoured that the people of Almond ward have elected both of us to be the Lib Dem team.

“The thing is we know each other’s strengths and I think we’ll make a great team for Edinburgh.

“We are hoping to get a strong team of Lib Dem candidates back into the council. We will absolutely focus on what matters - the everyday challenges that our residents are facing to make sure their voices are heard.”

And Kevin Lang said he was “over the moon”.

“We have fought this war extremely hard, built on the success of Alex Cole-Hamilton last year who has been a fantastic support to this campaign.

“This shows we are on course to win back Edinburgh West in five weeks’ time in the general election.

“As far as I know it’s the first time we have ever had a brother-sister team elected in the same ward and I couldn’t think of a better running mate.”

Labour suffered a setback in Drumbrae/Gyle ward where Karen Keil lost her seat to the Tories.

Lib Dem group leader Robert Aldridge topped the poll and new SNP councillor Claire Bridgman was second, but Tory Mark Brown beat Karen Keil for the thrid seat.

Ballot boxes from polling stations across the Capital were transported to Meadowbank sports centre last night ready for the count to begin early this morning.

Our reporters Ian Swanson and Florence Snead are at the count in Meadownbank waiting the results of each ward.

Counting is underway at Meadowbank with the first results expected from around 10:30.

We’ll have the results as we get them, so follow this article and our Facebook and Twitter page for the latest from the Council Elections.

