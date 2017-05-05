Edinburgh Local Elections latest: Neck and neck between SNP and Tories with 2 wards left

THE Conservatives are leading in the Edinburgh city council elections with just over half the wards declared.

With results in for ten of the 17 wards and 35 of the 63 councillors, the Tories have 10 seats, the SNP 10, Lib Dems 6, Labour 5 and the Greens 4.

The SNP suffered a shock defeat when culture and leisure convener Richard Lewis lost his seat in Colinton/Fairmilehead to Labour’s Scott Arthur.

The election of Mr Arthur, a university lecturer and church elder who played a leading role in the local Better Together campaign in 2014, gave Labour a boost in what looks otherwise a disappointing day for the party.

Tory Jason Rust topped the poll in Colinton/Fairmilehead and his fellow candidate Phil Doggart was able to hold onto the seat vacated by former coucillor Elaine Aitken.

The turnout was 60.2 per cent.

Frank Ross is elected. Picture Neil Hanna

Liberal Democrats were cock-a-hoop as the first result from the council elections gave them two seats in Almond ward.

Brother and sister Kevin Lang and Louise Young were both elected, along with Tory Graham Hutchison and the SNP’s Norrie Work.

The Lib Dems hailed the result as a positive sign following their near wipe-out at the elections five years ago and also an encouraging indicator of support for the general election in their target seat of Edinburgh West.

Turn-out was 56.3 per cent.

Richard Lewis

Louise Young said: “I’m absolutely elated and honoured that the people of Almond ward have elected both of us to be the Lib Dem team.

“The thing is we know each other’s strengths and I think we’ll make a great team for Edinburgh.

“We are hoping to get a strong team of Lib Dem candidates back into the council. We will absolutely focus on what matters - the everyday challenges that our residents are facing to make sure their voices are heard.”

And Kevin Lang said he was “over the moon”.

Four candidates will be elected Kevin Lang(Scottish Liberal Democrats) and his sister Louise Young (Scottish Liberal Democrats) celebrate with MSP Alex Cole Hamilton. Picture; Neil Hanna

READ MORE: East Lothian: Labour remains biggest party

“We have fought this war extremely hard, built on the success of Alex Cole-Hamilton last year who has been a fantastic support to this campaign.

“This shows we are on course to win back Edinburgh West in five weeks’ time in the general election.

“As far as I know it’s the first time we have ever had a brother-sister team elected in the same ward and I couldn’t think of a better running mate.”

READ MORE: Midlothian: SNP lose seats as Conservatives gain

Labour suffered a setback in Drumbrae/Gyle ward where Karen Keil lost her seat to the Tories.

Donald Wilson is re-elected Neil Hanna

Lib Dem group leader Robert Aldridge topped the poll and new SNP councillor Claire Bridgman was second, but Tory Mark Brown beat Karen Keil for the thrid seat.

Labour suffered another loss in Forth ward, where they previously held two of the four seats but lost one to the SNP..

Education convener Cammy Day was re-elected, but fellow candidate Heather Pugh failed to secure the seat previously held by Vicki Redpath.

The SNP got both its candidates elected - young campaigner Ellie Bird and long-time community activist George Gordon.

The Tories’ Jim Campbell topped the poll.

Turnout was 45.5 per cent.

Ellie Bird said she felt “elated and enthusiastic about the next five years, looking forward to representing the area I love”.

She said her priorities as a councillor would be putting pressure on local companies to implement the real living wage and tackling zero hour contracts, as well as education and childcare.

George Gordon, who fell just 43 votes of getting elected in 2012, said he had been an activist in the area for 35 years and wanted to see greater community involvement.

Meanwhile, in Sighthill/Gorgie, where Labour and the SNP previously had two seats each, Tory candidate Ashley Graczyk topped the poll and was elected along with the SNP’s sitting councillors Denis Dixon and Cathy Fullerton and Labour’s outgoing Lord Provost Donald Wilson.

Turnout was 39.8 per cent.

READ MORE: SNP’s Frank Ross faces leadership challenge

Labour lost the seat previously held by retiring council leader Andrew Burns in Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart.

Tory Andrew Johnson was elected along with Green councillor Gavin Corbett and the SNP’s David Key.

The Tories topped the poll in Corstorphine/Murrayfield, closely followed by the Liberal Democrats. New Conservative Scott Douglas and new Lib Dem Gillian Gloyer were both elected on the first count, leaving SNP Frank Ross to win his seat through second preferences.

Scott Douglas, 28, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“Obviously with the upcoming general election and the Lib Dems trying hard in our area it was good to see our message worked and our campaign worked.”

Mr Douglas said it felt good to see the positive results for the Tories in England but added it was always difficult to predict what would happen.

He added: “My overall concern - other than providing some kind of opposition to the SNP as they have had their way for far too long - my main focus is improving roads and pavements across the city.

“It’s a poor reflection of the city so to do something to improve that would be a dream.”

The SNP suffered another defeat in Morningside, where former group leader Sandy Howat lost to the Liberal Democrats’ Neil Ross.

Tory Nick Cook - previously councillor for Liberton/Gilmerton - took the most votes and was elected alongside Green education spokeswoman Melanie Main and new Labour councillor Mandy Watt.

The Tories decided to put up a second candidate after polling showed they were doing well, but he failed to get in.

In City Centre ward, which increased from three to four seats, the Greens took the extra seat, with Claire Miller, a member of New Town and Broughton community council.

Tory sitting councillor Jo Mowat was returned with the most votes. Finance convener Alasdair Rankin was also re-elected for the SNP and Labour’s Karen Doran held her seat too.

Ballot boxes from polling stations across the Capital were transported to Meadowbank sports centre last night ready for the count to begin early this morning.

Our reporters Ian Swanson and Florence Snead are at the count in Meadownbank waiting the results of each ward.

Counting is underway at Meadowbank with the first results expected from around 10:30.

We’ll have the results as we get them, so follow this article and our Facebook and Twitter page for the latest from the Council Elections.

Ruth Davidson has arrived at Meadowbank for the conclusion of the count with just 2 wards to declare.

The Greens and Labour both lost seats in Inverleith thanks to victories by the Tories and the Lib Dems.

Green environment spokesman Nigel Bagshaw suffered a shock defeat and 20-year-old Labour candidate James Dalgleish failed to hold onto the seat vacated by transport convener Lesley Hinds.

Tory Iain Whyte was returned along with new colleague Max Mitchell.

Hal Osler, a key figure in Stockbridge community council, won a seat for the Lib Dems.

And senior SNP councillor Gavin Barrie wa re-elected.

The SNP gained a seat from Labour in Leith Walk while the Greens won back the seat they had lost in the 2015 by-election.

Marion Donaldson was returned for Labour, but colleague Nick Gardner lost his seat.

Green Susan Rae was elected with more votes than any other candidate, while the SNP’s Lewis Ritchie won again, along with new councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan.

In Pentland Hills,which increased from three to four seats, the Tories took the extra place.

Labour’s Ricky Henderson was returned, along with new SNP councillor Neil Gardiner and the two Conservative newcomers Graeme Bruce and Susan Webber.

READ MORE: Vote count under way as parties prepare for talks over coalition

Ward by ward breakdown

Almond: Graham Hutchison (Con), Kevin Lang (Lib Dem), Norrie Work (SNP) and Louise Young (Lib Dem).

Drum Brae/Gyle: Robert Aldridge (Lib Dem), Claire Bridgman (SNP) and Mark Brown (Con)

Forth: Eleanor Bird (SNP), Jim Campbell (Con), Cammy Day (Lab), George Gordon (SNP)

Corstorphine/Murrayfield: Scott Douglas (Con), Gillian Gloyer (Lib Dem), Frank Ross (SNP)

Colinton/Fairmilehead: Scott Arthur (Lab), Jason Rust (Con), Phil Doggart (Con)

Sighthill/Gorgie: Ashley Graczyk (Con), Denis Dixon (SNP), Cathy Fullerton (SNP), Donald Wilson (Lab)

Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart: Andrew Johnson (Con), David Key (SNP), Gavin Corbett (Green)

City Centre: Karen Doran (Lab), Claire Miller (Green), Jo Mowat (Con) and Alasdair Rankin (SNP)

Morningside: Nick Cook (Con), Melanie Main (Green), Neil Ross (Lib Dem) and Mandy Watt (Lab)

Leith: Chas Booth (Green). Adam McVey (SNP), Gordon John Munro (Lab)

Leith Walk: Marion Donaldson (Lab), Amy McNeese-Mechan (SNP), Susan Rae (Green), Lewis Ritchie (SNP)

Pentland Hills: Graeme Bruce (Con), Neil Gardiner (SNP), Ricky Henderson (Lab), Susan Webber (Con)

Southside/Newington result: Steve Burgess (Green), Alison Dickie (SNP), Ian Perry (Lab), Cameron Rose (Con)

Craigentinny/Duddingston: Ian Campbell (SNP), Joan Griffiths (Lab), John McLellan (Con), Alex Staniforth (Green)

Inverleith: Gavin Barrie (SNP), Max Mitchell (Con), Hal Osler (Lib Dem), Iain Whyte (Con)